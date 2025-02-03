Committee demands action in custodial death

The Ambedkarite All-Party Atrocities Action Committee has demanded murder charges against the police officers and personnel responsible for the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi. They submitted their petition to Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde on Monday.

A delegation, including Dinkar Onkar, Adv. Rameshbhai Khandagale, Milind Dabhade, Gautam Kharat, and others, met with the Commissioner to demand action in the custodial death case of Somnath Suryawanshi. The incident began on December 10 when a mentally unstable man vandalized a Constitution monument in Parbhani, sparking protests that led to a Parbhani Bandh on December 11. During the bandh, some unidentified miscreants pelted stones, prompting police action. However, in the subsequent combing operation, the police allegedly targeted members of the Scheduled Caste community, leading to the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi. The post-mortem report confirmed that he died due to severe beating, yet no action has been taken against the responsible officers, and his mother's complaint has been ignored. The committee has put forth three key demands: an immediate FIR against the guilty officers and their dismissal from service, the dissolution of the one-member government inquiry committee in favor of a three-member judicial commission, and a warning of intensified protests if their demands are not met.