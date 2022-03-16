Company owner, contractor booked for worker’s death

Aurangabad, March 16:

A worker Syed Zakir Syed Sardar (34, Aref Colony) died after falling from a shed in a company at Waluj MIDC area two months back. The Waluj MIDC police have booked the company owner and the contractor responsible for the death of Zakir.

Zakir was working with his friends Guddu, Kalim and Rizwan at Umasons company on January 14. He was working on the shed at around 2 pm and slipped from the shed and fell on the ground from the height of around 30 feet. He was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital and died on the same day.

Zakir’s relatives claimed that the company management and the contractor Sunil Shewale had not provided safety equipment like a helmet, safety belt, etc to the workers while working on the shed and hence are responsible for the death of Zakir. He was compelled to work under dangerous conditions, they claimed.

A case has been lodged against company owner Maqdoom Patel and contractor Sunil Shewale while PSI Anil Ingole is further investigating the case.