Competitive approach crucial for Success: Dr Ladniya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana Coaching Centre felicitated toppers of the Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT) in a programme held here recently. Director of Narayana Coaching Centre Dr Vishal Ladniya emphasised the importance of a competitive approach.

Hanuman Bhondawe Patil, Joshi Sir from Dnyanada English School and Santosh Karwa were the chief guests. The NSAT was conducted to prepare students for all India competitive examinations.

The parents of toppers were also felicitated. Dr Vishal Ladniya also announced the launch of two-year regular batches for engineering (JEE), medical courses (NEET) and Spark batch for engineering aspirants.

Girl candidates aspiring for Medical will receive additional fee waivers. The Foundation Course of Narayana aims at targeting Olympiads and Homi Bhabha examinations. Students of 8,9,10 standards can take admissions to the courses.

Lucrative early bird offers are valid up to December 7 and scholarship benefits are valid up to 15 December. Concession in fees up to 5 per cent will be given in spot registration up to December 2.