Complainant plans fake theft by stabbing himself

A man lodged a complaint with Cantonment police station that two persons forcibly took him and robbed him of Rs 500 after stabbing him. However, the crime branch revealed the mystery during the investigation. The complainant has been identified as Jaiprakash Radhakrishna Pardeshi (58, Banewadi).

Pardeshi lodged a complaint that he works as a guard in the irrigation department at Chalisgaon. He had come to Banewadi to meet his relatives. On December 7 at around 10 am, he was walking near the Ganpati Temple at Ayodhyanagari. Two persons covering their faces with handkerchiefs came near him and forcibly took him aside. They demanded him money. When he refused them they stabbed him in his stomach and neck. They took Rs 500 from his pocket and fled from the scene, Pardeshi mentioned in his complaint.

Cantonment police including API Pandurang Bhagile, PSI Pundlik Dake and Ganesh Kedare started the investigation. The police got suspicious due to the difference in time mentioned by the complainant and the CCTV footage. Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Ramakant Patare, constables Santosh Sonawane, Bhagwan Shilote, Nitin Deshmukh, Gita Dhakne started the investigation in this direction. During the time of the incident, the complainant was seen in the CCTV Camera footage of the Railway Station area. Further, it was also found that he stabbed himself.

Pardeshi has two children. His daughter is married and the son was drowned in the flood last year. He and his wife were depressed since then. His relatives had called him to Aurangabad for some time to overcome the stress. He was under mental pressure as he was in huge debt and the people used to frequently visit him for their money. Hence, he made a fake theft scene, the police suspected.