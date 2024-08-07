Complete 900-mm pipeline works in 29 days or face penalty: DC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To provide an additional quantity of water to the city, a 900 mm diameter water pipeline was laid at Rs 200 crore. However, the water treatment plant work at the Pharola is lagging, preventing the city from receiving additional water. Reviewing the status of work, the Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gavade, on Wednesday, has ordered that the contractor to complete the work by September 5, or hinted at imposing penalties on him.

A coordination committee meeting was held as per the bench's orders to review the new water supply scheme. The Jayakwadi Dam currently has a good amount of water, but the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) lacks the effective infrastructure to bring additional water to the city. It may be noted to increase the water supply before last summer, a 900 mm pipeline was laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi at Rs 200 crore. As a part of it, the construction work of a new water treatment plant at the Pharola site was also assigned, but there has been a significant delay by the contractor.

The 26 MLD capacity water purification plant has already been granted three extensions. Wednesday’s deadline for completing the work is September 5, and if the work is not completed in 29 days, fines will be imposed on the contractor company, as per the division commissioner’s instructions. The meeting was attended by officials from the CSMC, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), contractor company, and PMC representatives.

Important instructions from the Divisional Commissioner

Increase the pace of the new water supply scheme work.

Speed up the completion of jack well work at Jayakwadi Dam.

File complaints if there are any obstructions in laying the main pipeline.