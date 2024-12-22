Complete promotion process before teacher transfers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Adarsh Shikshak Samiti’s district branch has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, Vikas Mina, demanding that the promotion process be completed before implementing teacher transfers.

The Samiti emphasized that before initiating the general transfer process for teachers in January, the vacant posts of headmasters should be filled through promotions. They also urged that vacant positions of Education Extension Officers be filled through promotions. Graduate teachers, who have been awaiting demotion for the past two years, should be considered, as only 8-10 teachers have been demoted so far, and the remaining eligible teachers should be addressed promptly.

The memorandum also highlighted other pressing issues:

• Electricity Bill Arrears: Due to lack of funds, many schools have overdue electricity bills, and Mahavitaran officials have repeatedly warned headmasters about potential disconnection. The Samiti demanded that funds be made available to clear these dues.

• Teacher Adjustment: Surplus teachers identified after staff approvals should be adjusted promptly.

• School Repair Funds: The funds allocated for school repair plans each year should be transferred directly to the School Management Committee instead of the Gram Panchayat.

• Service Records: Secondary copies of service books and confidential reports should be kept in central schools for safekeeping.

The memorandum carried signatures of key members, including Dilip Dhakane, Anjum Pathan, Santosh Barbande, Sanjeev Devre, Babulal Rathod, Shivajirao Erande and others.