Completely waive property and water tax

Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav sits on indefinite agitation in front of municipal corporation

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav started indefinite agitation in front of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from Friday demanding complete waiver of property tax and water tax. He said that the agitation will continue till the implementation of his demands.

Speaking to the reporters, Jadhav said, as per the financial budget of the municipal corporation, in the last 10 years, more than Rs 6,288 crores came into the municipal coffers through different means. It also includes Rs 1,000 crores that came through property and water tax. In fact, Rs 650 crore has been spent on the city's water supply so far. All the remaining amount was spent on drainage, cement road and other works.

The municipal administration should minimize these works and increase provision for improving water supply. Every year so much money comes in the municipal treasury that there is no need to collect property and water tax. Therefore, property and water tax should be waived off completely.

I will not end my agitation unless this demand is accepted and not on an assurance letter.

Hits out local representatives

On this occasion, Jadhav presented the expenditure report of the funds of local MLAs and MPs. He said, crores of rupees are being spent on cement and drainage works by preparing small proposals of up to Rs 3 lakh. Not a single public representative has given money for the construction of a water tank till date. There is a commission of 15 percent for road works and 5 percent for water works.