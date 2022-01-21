Concessions will not be given to blacklisted schools

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

Parents are required to lodge a complaint against schools violating the rules. Action will be taken against the schools found guilty. The department is preparing a list of blacklisted schools. Parents will also think about admission in these schools. Besides, they will have to forfeit the concessions they get under the name of educational institutions, said education officer MK Deshmukh.

The Jain school was blacklisted for selling books and stationary materials in the school premises for profit. A letter has been sent to the municipal corporation not to give any tax concessions to the school as an educational institution. The education department is always for the benefit of students and parents. Schools that break the rules will definitely be prosecuted. For that, parents need to come forward., Deshmukh said. There are many schools which are violating the rules given under RTE. Schools that are violating the government orders will not be tolerated. Parents should bring such cases to the notice of the education department.