Conditional nod for pandals to two Ganesh mandals in Shivajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday granted conditional permission to Jagrut Hanuman Mitra Mandal and Shivraj Pratishthan Ganesh Mandal to erect pandals at Shivajinagar. The order came from Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y.G. Khobragade. The court directed both mandals to build a tin-sheet partition across the ground, install CCTV cameras at their own expense, and ensure law and order. Jawaharnagar police must submit a compliance report by September 3. The case began after Jagrut Hanuman Mitra Mandal objected to the civic body’s nod to Shivraj Pratishthan on August 19, citing lack of police clearance. However, police informed the court that officials had already inspected the site and issued guidelines on August 14. Advocates Aditya Lokhande and Vaibhav Deshmukh represented the civic body, while Advocate Priyanka Shinde appeared for the petitioner.