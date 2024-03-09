Confusion mars over mistakes in new DP

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rough draft of the city’s new Development Plan (DP) is talk of the town these days. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) published the maps of the new DP on Thursday. This has prompted the alert citizens to undertake a study on these maps of the DP deeply.

It has been reported that the sanctioned layout of Arif Colony Housing Society has been demarcated in the Green Zone. The 45-metre-wide road from Harsul, which was proposed in the old DP, is missing from the new plan. Another road from the same locality was 45 metres, but it is now mentioned as a 24-metre-wide road. Hence the Town Planning (TP) section has received six objections in the last two days.

Earlier, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and the deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje, while briefing about the new DP on Friday, had informed that if any sanctioned layout is marked in Green Zone then there is a huge scope for making corrections during the objections and suggestions procedure. However, the citizens are worried and the maps of DP are shared and viralled on social media.

Harsul to Jatwada

In old DP, the 45-metre wide road from Harsul to Jatwada was passing through land bearing gut numbers 226, 229, 222, 221, 217, 216, 212 and 210. This road is now missing in the new DP. Surprisingly, the municipal corporation had implemented a land acquisition drive on this road and has also awarded transfer of development rights (TDR) to a few property owners.

45 metres road reduced to 24 metres

As per the old DP, the road of 45 metres in width (in the Harsul vicinity) passes through land bearing gut numbers 303 and 304. It was extended from Harsul to Sawangi. But in the new DP, the width of the road has been reduced to 24 metres. Ironically, on this road also the CSMC has awarded TDR to the property-holders.