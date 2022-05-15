Confusion on land fragmentation still exists in district

Aurangabad, May 15:

The confusion about land fragmentation norms still exists in the district despite the court orders.

The State Government’s Registration and Stamp Duty Department issued a circular on June 11, 2021. As per the circular, there was a ban on the deals of registry of houses, open space and plots except for NA-44 (non-agriculture land).

The registration of land deals were pending for the past 11 months. As a result, land transactions on stamp papers were on the rise. Meanwhile, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court cancelled the circular (dated June 12, 2021) on May 5 after a petition was filed.

However, land fragmentation still exists in the district. Senior officers said that the ban on land fragmentation deals would be withdrawn upon receiving directives from the Government.

The lands on bond paper are being done at a big level despite the fact that no loan is given on such types of dealings. This may increase illegal construction in green zones.

All the deals of land in old city areas which fall in Gunthewari scheme have come to standstill because of the fragmentation of land norms. The deals of societies in which houses and flats would be developed were stopped.

Registration and deals of land with permitted layout can be done. If the size of the land is less than required, one has to take permission from the district collector for its sale.