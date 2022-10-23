Cong SC cell meet held

District Congress Committee SC cell held a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahgunj on Friday. SC cell district president Jaiprakash Narnavre presided over. He said that Bharat Jodo yatra will be organised under the leadership of Congress leader Rajul Gandhi at Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Buldhana and Akola districts in the state between November 7 and 20

Officials of the district SC cell Adv Rahul Salve, Ramesh Salve, Krishna Bhandari, Sumedh Narnavare, Devidas Dandge, Sanjay Aarke, Feroz Shaikh and others will be felicitated during the yatra. Narnavre appealed that large number of activists of the should participated in the yatra.