Congress agitates against minority commissionerate in front of Haj House

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Begumpura police today detained 70 protesting Congress activists along with the City President Shaikh Yusuf while chanting slogans like "Haj House ke samne, Congress maidan mein" in the afternoon. The Congress clarified that they welcome the establishment of the Minority Commissioner's office, but it should not be located in the Haj House.

Before the commencement of the inauguration ceremony, Congress activists started gathering in front of Haj House with slogan-written placards and Congress flags. Tight police security was deployed at the venue. The whole area reverberated with the shouting of slogans by activists. Subsequently, the police detained the activists, placed them in official vehicles, and took them to Begumpura Police Station. They were released with a warning not to reach the Haj House.

City Women's President Deepali Misal, Anis Patel, Dr Arun Shirsat, Rahul Sawant, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Adv Syed Akram, Umakant Khotkar, Mahendra Ramandwal, Kaiser Baba, Anita Bhandari, Rekha Raut, Praveenbaji Deshmukh, Vidya Landge, Moin Haji Qureshi, Irfan Khan Gulab Khan, Hakim Patel, Sumedh Narnavre, Baban Didore Patil, Shafiq Shah, Shakuntala Sable, Chandraprabha Khandare, Salim Khan, and other activists were detained and then released.