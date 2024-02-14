Congress appoints 4 observers for political report of Nanded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole appointed a team of four observers to take review of the political situation in Nanded after Ashok Chavan joined the BJP.

The team of observers comprises Congress State unit general secretary and former minister of the State Anil Patel, State unit president of SC Cell (Congress) Siddharth Hattiambire, Congress City Unit president Shaikh Yusuf and State unit secretary Mujahid Khan.

The observers' teams will have to visit Nanded immediately and interact with senior leaders, present and past Mps-MLAs, the office-bearers of district and city units, different cells and block presidents and submit its report in the MPCC office in three days. They were written instructions through a letter.