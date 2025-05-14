Congress demands dismissal of BJP Minister Vijay Shah

(WITH DC Photo)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city district Congress committee has demanded the immediate dismissal of BJP Minister Vijay Shah from the state cabinet and the registration of a sedition case against him over alleged derogatory remarks made about Colonel Sophia Qureshi, a decorated officer of the Indian Army. In a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Commissioner on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leaders claimed Shah’s comments were not only offensive but also undermined the dignity of the armed forces and constituted an act of “verbal assault on national service.” The delegation was led by city district congress president Sheikh Yusuf, who condemned the statement as "anti-national and shameful." “Such statements demoralize our forces and violate the spirit of patriotism. The Congress has urged the state government to take cognizance of the incident and act promptly. The memorandum emphasized that public representatives must be held accountable for remarks that potentially endanger national unity and integrity. Among present were Iqbal Gill, Shaikh Athar, Anis Patel, Moin Inamdar, Sahebrao Bankar, Sheikh Yunus, organisation general secretary Vishal Banswal and several others.