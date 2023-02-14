Congress health camp evokes good response in Harsul

Aurangabad: The free homoeopathy health check-up camps organised by the Aurangabad City Congress Committee (ACCC), in all 115 wards of the city, to commemorate the 138th anniversary of the Congress, are evoking a good response from the needy citizens.

The inauguration of the fourth camp was held recently in Harsul (Ward Number 1) under the leadership of the former corporator Yunus Patel. The health camp is an initiative of the ACCC general secretary Deepali Misal and spokesperson Dr Pawan Dongre.

The ACCC president Shaikh Yusuf inaugurated the camp, while the team of doctors comprising Dr Sartaj Pathan, Dr Geetanjali Dongre, Dr Madiha Khan and others examined the health of visiting patients at the camp.

The other Congressmen present on the occasion include Anees Patel, Kaiser Baba, Nirmala Shikhare, Asmat Khan, Anil Malode, Alankrit Yewtekar and Disha Pawar. The chief organiser of the camp Deepali Misal proposed a vote of thanks.