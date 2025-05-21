Congress holds Tiranga Rally in honour of Indian Army

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army showcased extraordinary bravery through ‘Operation Sindoor.’ To honour this valour and pay tribute to the martyred soldiers, the Congress party organised a ‘Tiranga Rally’ in the city on Wednesday. The rally also marked the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, with floral tributes paid in his memory.

The event began in the morning by offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, under the leadership of City President Shaikh Yusuf. Prominent leaders, including former Minister Anil Patel, Prakash Mugdiya, Dr. Jitendra Dehade, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Jagannath Kale, Ravindra Kale, Kanchankumar Chate, and Bhausaheb Jagtap, were present in the Tiranga rally that proceeded through Shahganj–Chelipura–Annabhau Sathe Chowk, and concluded near Delhi Gate.

Participants carried placards praising the Indian soldiers and their bravery. A moment of silence was observed in memory of the soldiers who were martyred and the civilians who lost their lives.

During the rally, City President Shaikh Yusuf said that the aim of the rally was not only to express gratitude towards the Indian Army but also to instil values of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice among the public. The Congress party has always stood firmly behind the Indian soldiers and will continue to do so, he affirmed.

Tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

On the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary, which is also observed as National Anti-Terrorism Day, the District Congress Committee paid floral tribute at his full-size statue near Delhi Gate. A large number of Congress leaders and workers were present during the event.