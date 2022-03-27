Congress is the father, it will remain the father: Nana Patole

Aurangabad, March 27:

Congress is not a bride, but a father and will remain a father, said State Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday while taking a dig at BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil.

Sujay Vikhe had recently commented that NCP is the husband, Shiv Sena is the wife and Congress is in the role of guests. When Patole was teased by journalists in Aurangabad, Patole insisted that Congress is the father and will remain the father. Sujay Vikhe is a new politician and does not need to be given much importance. People want Congress. Soon the Congress will launch an agitation against inflation. The BJP has created artificial inflation all over the country. Stating that not only Congress but the whole country is in trouble today. Patole said that at present BJP is entertaining the people in Maharashtra. Only allegations of corruption are made. No corruption is proven. The plot to defame 'Matoshri' is currently underway. BJP is doing this for politics. The Chief Minister did not show any weakness. The BJP had accused Narayan Rane and Kripashankar Singh of corruption. But after joining BJP they have become pious. Patole appealed to BJP to stop this politics and stop Gujarat pattern.