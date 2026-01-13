Congress, NCP (AP), NCP (SP) displayed their strengths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various political parties including Congress, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) made their all efforts to impress voters and ended their respective campaigns today by 5.30 pm.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)

For campaigning in support of candidates of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), former minister Rajesh Tope, MP Bajrang Sonawane, former union Minister Jaysingrao Gaikwad Patil, State President (Youth Wing) Maheboob Shaikh, National General Secretary (Women’s Wing) Veena Khare, former MLA Sanjay Waghchaure, Chandrakant Danve, State vice president Bhimrao Hattiambire, general secretary Mushtaq Ahmed, district president Pandurang Tangde Patil, Sudhakar Sonawane, district women’s president Chhaya Jangle and others held corner meetings, public meetings, rallies and interacted with voters in various prabhags.

Indian National Congress

For campaigning on behalf of Indian National Congress candidates, State President Harshwardhan Sapkal, former minister Balasaheb Thorat, MP Dr Kalyan Kale, party spokesperson Hanumant Pawar, city president Shaikh Yusuf, district president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, state general secretary Dr Jitendra Dehade, Syed Akram, Sartaj Pathan, former MLA Namdeo Pawar, former MLC M M Shaikh, along with local party office-bearers, effectively led and managed the campaign.

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)

For the campaign of candidates of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), state president Sunil Tatkare, state president (women’s wing) Rupali Chakankar, women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare, MLA Amol Mitkari, district president MLC Satish Chavan and city president Abhijit Deshmukh worked extensively and toured the city to garner support.