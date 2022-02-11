Congress to stage morcha in front of Karad's house

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

Acting upon the orders of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole, the Aurangabad City District Congress Committee will take out a protest rally (morcha) from Kranti Chowk to the union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad's house in Nutan Colony, on Saturday at 11 am.

The Congress observer for Aurangabad city Mujahid Khan informed about the morcha through a press conference today afternoon. Khan alleged that the Central Government introduced special trains to transport the other states, migrants. The labourers were not even having money to buy tickets due to the sudden loss of jobs in the pandemic situation. Congress activists had taken strenuous efforts during the Covid pandemic situation. Acting upon the orders of the party

leaders, Congress took the responsibility of providing them with the tickets. What is wrong in it?. Was it a crime? However, it seems the effort is undertaken to malign the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra through speeches

from Lok Sabha. The piteous effort is being made to hide their failures. The dignity of Maharashtra should be protected at least by the union Ministers of Maharashtra and such effort to blame the state should be foiled, he said.

The press conference was attended by former minister of state Anil Patel, district president Kalyan Kale, city president Hisham Osmani, district president (women's wing) Hema Patil, city president (women's wing) Anjali Wadje, president of

Pradesh Seva Dal Vilas Bapu Autade, Hamad Chaus, Yogesh Maslage, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Arun Shirsaat, Jaiprakash Narnaware, Sandeep Borse, Ramu Shelke, Moin Harsulkar, Vibhawari More and others were present on the occasion.