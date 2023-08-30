Congress to take out Jan Samvad padyatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Responding to the clarion call made by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and to expose the failure of the Central Government and the State Government, the City and District Congress Committees have decided to take out ‘Jan Samvad’ padyatra (public interaction footmarch) in the district from September 3 to 12.

The participants during the march will visit each ward from three assembly constituencies of the city (Aurangabad East, West and Central) and interact with the people and bring before them how law and order situation is at stake, there is rise in corruption, crime against women, unemployment, prices of essential commodities, communalism, exploitation under GST etc in the name of ‘Achhe Din’ by the BJP government.

MPCC president Nana Patole, state former minister Ashok Chavan, MP Imran Pratapgarhi, executive president Chandrakant Handore and former minister Aref Naseem Khan will also participate in the foot march.

Meanwhile, the City Congress president Shaikh Yusuf has appealed to the Congress office-bearers (past and present), heads of various cells of the party, well-wishers, activists and workers to participate in the padyatra in large numbers.