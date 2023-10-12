‘Connect with Work’ 2-day training held YB Chavan Pharmacy College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To develop the employability skills and soft skills of the students, two days of training ‘Connect with Work’ was organised jointly by Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy, Rubicon Pune and Barclays.

Trainers Parvez Khan and Nidhi Bharuka gave intensive training to more than 150 students with demonstrations about Public Speaking, Presentation Skills, Body language, Industry expectations and Corporate Culture. This has increased the employability of the students and boosted their confidence.

Later, a career and credibility-building workshop was also conducted by the College’s Industry Institute Interaction Cell (IIIC) for the all-round development of the students. Chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust Farhat Jamal, Principal Dr M H Dehghan congratulated the IIIC members Swaroop Lahoti, Dr J N Sangshetti, Sarfaraz Khan and Shaikh Shoeb for the success of the event.