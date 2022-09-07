Conservation work of pilgrimage sites to start soon

Aurangabad, Sep 7:

The government has sanctioned funds for the development work of the pilgrimage sites. Tenders have been published recently. Accordingly, a team of officials held a review meeting with the Khandoba temple trust and the villagers in Satara village regarding the conservation and preservation work on Wednesday.

Various works are planned in the first phase, including expansion and beautification of the premises in the second phase. The team took information about the number of devotees coming to the temple on a daily basis and the festival. Joint managing director of MSRDC Sanjay Yadav, Praveen Srivastava, retired officer of Archeological Survey of India Rahul Vasaikar, Manisha Dhabarde, executive engineer Yogesh Kasare Patil, supervisor Dhananjay Palashikar visited the temple. Aarti was performed on this occasion. Dignitaries and officers were felicitated. Trust president Sahebrao Palaskar, Dilip Dandekar, Gangadhar Parkhe and others were present on the occasion.