Constable held for taking bribe

Aurangabad, July 20:

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a constable red-handed near Waluj MIDC police station on Tuesday night for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant for not making him and his brother-in-law accused in a case.

Police said constable Annasaheb Laxman Shirsath (55) was transferred from Mukundwadi police station to Waluj MIDC police station a month back. He demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from the complainant for not making him and his brother-in-law accused in a case. After negotiation, a deal was made at Rs 5,000.

As the complainant was not willing to give the bribe, he lodged a complaint with ACB. The ACB team after confirming the demand for a bribe laid a trap in front of Waluj MIDC police station on Tuesday night. The ACB team arrested Shirsath while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant red-handed.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Rahul Khade, additional SP Vishal Khambe, Dy.SP Maruti Pandit by Dy.SP Shubhangi Suryawanshi, head constable Rajendra Sinkar, Ashok Nagargoje and C N Bagul. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.