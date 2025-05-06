Constable involved in kidnapping case dismissed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mithun Shirsat, the police constable involved in a kidnapping and manhandling case, was dismissed from the police department.

He is a brother of political office-bearer Sandeep Shirsat (Sudhakarnagar). Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar took this action as the accused has been absconding since the case was registered and was absent on duty for two years.

Sharad Rathod, the son of a retired PSI and a construction contractor, and Sandeep Shirsat are old acquaintances. Sharad's friend Bunty was working for Sandeep Shirsat. However, due to anger over his leaving the job and professional rivalry, Rathod and Shirsat had a falling out.

Because of this, Shirsat and his accomplices kidnapped Rathod and then Bunty for ransom. They took them to Sudhakarnagar. A group of 10 to 15 people beat up the duo. They were also threatened with death at gunpoint. This incident took place between 1 am and 4.30 am on April 6.

A case was registered at Satara Police Station. Investigating officer and Assistant Police Inspector Shailesh Deshmukh arrested the main accused Sandeep Shirsat, Swapnil Gaikwad, Harsh Kamble and Nikhilesh Kamble. All four accused have been in Harsul jail for a month. Mithun Shirsat, who was absent on duty for the two years, was dismissed from the service.