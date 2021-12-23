Constant use of mobile increasing 'Vision Syndrome'

Chatting, playing games and video calling during night results in eye ailments

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

In today's age of technology, mobile has gained tremendous importance. Mobile is constantly used from morning to night. As eyes are constantly focused on screen for several hours, it has increased the prevalence of Mobile Vision Syndrome among citizens. The ophthalmologists have expressed concerns over rise in eye ailments, including wearing spectacles from an early age and other eye related problems.

The use of mobile among youths for playing games, chatting and video calling throughout the night has increased tremendously. Many have a habit of checking messages and watching videos before sleeping. Not only youths, but the use has also increased among people of all age groups. Over use of smartphones, especially during the night is very harmful for the eyes. But users tend to turn a blind eye towards this problem. Experts said that work from home and online education have also resulted in increasing eye diseases.

A few years ago, IT professionals had to deal with computer vision syndrome. Now, we have to deal with mobile vision syndrome. Mobile has become the new norm for eye disease. One must use mobile very wisely, said Dr Santosh Kale, district programme manager (Blindness).

What precautions should be taken:

Avoid overuse of mobile and computers.

Rest eyes after every 30 minutes while long exposure to screen.

Sit on a table and chair while working.

Don't hold mobile too close to the eyes

Never use any eye drops without recommendation.

Consequence of overuse of mobile:

Constant watery eyes.

Redness, dryness of eyes

Frequent headaches

Have to wear spectacles

Increase in the number of spectacles