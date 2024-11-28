Constitution Day celebrated at St. Xavier's

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St. Xavier's School celebrated Constitution Day recently with great respect for the nation's guiding document. The event began with a tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. A ceremonial display of the Constitution's copy marked the occasion's significance. Students participated in a rally, holding self-made posters to spread awareness about constitutional values. The highlight of the celebration was a quiz, which saw active participation from students, testing their knowledge about the Constitution. Principal Fr. Dominic Bramhane presented spot prizes to the winners. The event instilled a sense of patriotism and civic responsibility among the students.