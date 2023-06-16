Construction of Jack Well to start soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, heaved a sign of relief and confirmed that the construction of the ‘coffer dam’ in the Jayakwadi Dam has been completed. This has paved the way to start the construction of ‘Jack Well’ in the dam, soon.

The construction of Jack Well is a major milestone in the new water supply scheme works. Earlier, an earthen embankment was built to construct the ‘coffer dam’ in the Jayakwadi Dam. The municipal corporation has leased out four pumping machines on a rental basis to lift the water from the site. Meanwhile, the speed of piling work has also been increased. The project will witness the construction of 53 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city, out of which, the construction of four ESRs has been completed. Meanwhile, the arrangement of water for testing the three ESRs (situated at Delhi Gate, Himayat Baugh and T V Centre) is underway. The testing of one ESR at Hanuman Tekdi has been done, said the civic chief.

“Presently, 250 skilled workers are working on the waterworks. To speed up the work, there is a dire need of deploying 150 more workers on the task,” said G Sreekanth adding that the administration is thinking of roping in the local contractors involved in ESR works to get work done from them.

Vigil through drone

The Smart City office has already purchased five drones. These devices will be utilised to keep a watch on the progress of the new water supply scheme works, he said.