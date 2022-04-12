Construction of RTO building nearing completion

Concept of green building, solar energy used

Aurangabad, April 12:

The construction of the main building on the site of RTO office at Sajapur Karodi, is nearing completion and will be handed over to the transport department in the next six months. This four storey building has been constructed according to the concept of green building which will make maximum use of sunlight. The electrical system of the building will work on solar energy.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Sanjay Metrewar on Tuesday inspected the construction of a new RTO office building at Karodi. Construction of the building has been completed and other works including painting, fire protection, electrification and ceiling are underway.

According to officials, the RTO office in the railway station area will be relocated to Karodi by the end of the year. Until the construction of the main building is completed, a small building has been constructed in the space for keeping the documents. Permanent license test is being conducted here.

What is the cost of the building

Funds of Rs 21.94 crore were approved for the construction of the new building. The construction started two years ago. The construction of this building was targeted to be completed in 24 months. Accordingly, the target was to complete the building by March 2021. However, the construction was hit due to corona. Work was also lingering due to lockdown and lack of labor. But as soon as the situation returned to normal, construction resumed.