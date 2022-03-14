Construction of underpass at Shivajinagar to witness delay

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 14:

A committee comprising officers from the District Collectorate, Public Works Department and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), today held a joint inspection, to start the process of land acquisition for the proposed construction of underpass at Shivajinagar Railway Gate, today afternoon.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 1.81 crore, out of Rs 6 crore, has been deposited with the district colletcorate to start the land acquisition process.

Meanwhile, the project is likely to witness a delay as the road of 24-metre-wide passing through the underpass has not been mentioned by the AMC in its city development plan. Hence it is feared that many obstructions are likely to emerge in completing the land acquisition.

Earlier, a petition has been filed in the High Court to construct an underpass at Shivajinagar.During the hearing, the court ordered establishment of a committee comprising the officers from the above three offices. Later on, the administration started the work.

There is a need of Rs 6 crore for land acquisition. Of which, PWD deposited Rs 1.81 crore (30 per cent) to the AMC.The money was later on transferred to the district collectorate.

The committee member and land acquisition officer V B Dahe, PWD deputy engineer Suryawanshi and AMC deputy engineer (town planning) Sanjay Chamle conducted the joint inspection today afternoon.

The land acquisition will be done on both sides of the road from Deolai Chowk to Railway Gate.The acquisition will be done to develop 24-metre wide (80-feet) road. Satara-Deolai Janseva Kruti Samiti president Badrinath Thorat, Adv Shivraj Kadu Patil, Madhukar Patil, Laxman Jambhalikar, Vijaykumar Gorle, Vishal Theng, Shivaji Jadhav, Ramdas Mangate and others were also present on the occasion.