Contact toll-free number for power supply complaints: MSEDCL

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed the consumers to contact the 24x7 toll-free numbers - 1912, 1800-233-3435 and 1800-212-3435 - to register their complaints relating to power supply and bills. There are more than 13.5 lakh power consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone.

Where to file a power supply complaint?

The registration of a complaint will help detect the exact location and resolve the issue in time, and restore the power supply soon. Hence, the caller will have to register his/her 12-digit consumer number to avoid the wastage of time in finding the fault. Later on, the complaint will be transferred to the concerned section office (It becomes mandatory to resolve the online complaint for the office). MSEDCL alerts not to make a complaint to an MSEDCL employee over the phone, as it is not registered.

Avail services through missed call/SMS