Contract scam: Goa-based company cheats contractor of Rs 27 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Goa-based company lured a government contractor in the city by promising solar work in Akola and Latur and cheated him of Rs 27.50 lakh. On Friday, based on a complaint by Muktar Yousuf Sheikh (resident of Padegaon), a case was registered against Anup Shakya (Goa), Rashmi Anup Shakya, and Vikrantsing Gangaram Kushwaha (Uttar Pradesh), said Dr. Vivek Jadhav, in-charge of Chhawani Police Station.

Muktar and Prakash Devchand Rathod are partners in government electric work contracts. About a year ago, through their acquaintance Jibesh Panda from Pune, they were introduced to Shakya and Kushwaha, who assured them of solar panel work in Akola and Latur. Necessary documents and professional agreements were exchanged via email. Subsequently, Anup called them to the company’s Goa office to deposit the advance payment of Rs 4.50 crore per megawatt and finalize the contract. Accordingly, Muktar and Rathod visited the Elite J.K. Infra Company’s Goa branch and also transferred Rs 38.79 lakh online to the company’s bank account. For security, the company also provided them with a cheque for the same amount.

Evasive responses

After receiving the money, Muktar repeatedly inquired about the work location, but the company kept delaying. In October 2024, the company claimed that Anup, Rashmi, and Vikrantsing had gone to Africa. In November 2024, when Muktar followed up via email, the company expressed regret and promised to return the advance payment.

Cheques never cleared

Neither of the two cheques issued against the advance payment was cleared. Moreover, the company did not provide the work. After sending a legal notice through a lawyer, the accused returned only Rs 11.29 lakh. Later, they even threatened to file false cases against Muktar. Consequently, Muktar filed a complaint at Chawani Police Station. Assistant Police Inspector Dr. Vivek Jadhav is conducting a thorough investigation.