Contractor attempts suicide in PWD

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

A contractor attempted suicide by pouring kerosene on himself in the cabin of the chief engineer in PWD as the officers refused to accept his tender for the double-lane and concretization work of Ranjani to Kumbhar Pimpalgaon to Raja Takli state highway No. 222 in Ghansavangi tehsil.

Monday was the last day of filing the online and offline tenders for the state highway 222 work amounting to Rs 200 crores. The officers refused to accept the tender submitted by the contractor from Nasik Pawan Patil. He immediately poured kerosine in the cabin of chief engineer Dilip Ukirde.

There was a chaos among the officers and employees due to sudden incident. The officers and the employees then came running into the cabin accepted Patil’s tender.

Patil had come to the PWD office in the morning to submit the tender offline on behalf of J M Mhatre and S A Sawant Firm, Nasik. The time for submitting the tender was till 5 pm on Monday. Still, the officers refused to accept the tender. Hence, he went to Ukirde’s cabin and poured kerosene on himself, and threatened to set himself ablaze. The officers then rushed into the cabin and accepted the tender.