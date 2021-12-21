Contractor leaves road work incomplete

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

The work of the road from City Chowk to Naubat Darwaza, which is being carried out with a grant of Rs 150 crore provided by the Maharashtra government, has been partially abandoned. Work on the bridge in front of the Kileark cemetery has also been closed for the past 15 days. Residents of the area have alleged that the contractor has fled the work.

The work of the road began two years ago through a contractor. Later, work was started to build a bridge on the nala. Although it has been a year and a half, the work on the bridge is not even 50 per cent complete. The road work from the Kileark cemetery to Naubat Darwaza was not started as the municipal corporation did not remove the encroachments. Citizens of this area have to suffer a lot while commuting. In addition, the contractor has stopped work for 15 days. Citizens complained that the contractor had fled the work. Large pits have been dug around the whole road. The officials of the municipal corporation said that the encroachments will be removed and work will start on priority.