Contractors away from the pitline due to pressure

-3 months have passed since the tender process: Silence of railway officials

Aurangabad: After years of waiting, a pitline was finally approved in Aurangabad and a tender process was implemented. However, the contractor did not come forward to submit the tender due to the publication of a lower-priced tender, and some contractors were reportedly pressured not to submit tenders. Despite this, railway officials have remained silent on the matter, and the exact status of the tender process is unknown.

In May 2022, the pitline project was sanctioned for Rs 29.94 crore, and union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav laid the foundation stone for it on October 3. However, the work has not yet commenced, and it has been three months since the tender process began. Railway authorities have not disclosed how many contractors submitted tenders. Sources indicate that a new tender process may be necessary due to the disruptions in the current one. When railway officials were contacted for comment, they said that they were unable to provide information. However, another officer stated that information would be available on Thursday.