Contractor’s bungalow burgled in Cidco

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Some unidentified thieves broke into a house of a contractor in Cidco N-3 area and made off with jewellery and cash worth Rs 5.36 lakh on November 29 afternoon. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.

Police said, Shivaji Avdhoot Chavan (Cidco N-3) is a contractor. He lives with his wife and two married sons in the bungalow. The entire family had gone to Kolhapur for a marriage ceremony and the bungalow was locked. The thieves took advantage of the opportunity and broke into the house from the backside on November 29 at around 1 pm. They searched all the cupboards in the house. They took all the jewellery and cash, all amounting to Rs 5.36 lakh, and fled from the scene. Chavan and his family returned on Wednesday and found that a theft had occurred. He immediately informed the Pundliknagar police. Under the guidance of PI Dilip Gangurde, PSI Vitthal Ghodke is further investigating the case.

CCTV cameras have been installed all over the bungalows. The entire incident of theft, from the thieves entering the premises and stealing the valuables, has been captured in the cameras. A thief is seen covering his face with an handkerchief. A day before the incident, a vegetable vendor saw a youth roaming near the bungalow at around 10.30 am.

On receiving the information, DCP Shilwant Nandedkar, crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume, PI Avinash Aghav, PI Dilip Gangurde, API Manoj Shinde, Kashinath Mahdunle, PSI Vitthal Ghodke, and others visited and inspected the spot. The dog squad and the fingerprint experts were also called.