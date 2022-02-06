Contractors to stop work for unpaid bills

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

MSEDCL is expected to pay the maintenance and repair bills within 45 days to contractors. However, bills have not been paid for 7 to 8 months. This is the situation across the state. Therefore, the electrical contractors have decided to stop the work.

Maharashtra State Electrical Contractors Association held a meeting on various issues at Maulana Azad Research Center on Sunday. The newly elected office bearers of the association were felicitated on this occasion. Bills of contractors are pending across the state. Therefore, they should stop work and resort to agitation, appealed the founding president Habib Patel. Various works like repairs, breakdown maintenance are done by the contractors. A fine of Rs 1000 per hour is levied for late work. But if you ask MSEDCL for the bills, you will not get them on time, the union said. Women's front state president S Saziya, state working president Pramod Yerawar, Marathwada working president Shivaappa Khandkhule, Mangesh Joshi, Mohammad Zaki and others were present.