Controlled blasting begins in Jayakwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Controlled blasting started in Jayakwadi dam. Blasting will have to be done up to six meters. This work will take one month. The target of setting up a jackwell i.e. water pumping station for the new water supply scheme by the end of December has been kept in mind.

Excavation up to 19 meters will be done in the dam for jackwell. After 13 meters the work was stopped due to black rock. Control blasting was allowed by the water resources department. GVPR company chief officer Mahendra G said that blasting has been started. Blasting is being done by drilling holes in the black rock. This work will be done in two phases. The blasting work will be completed by February 15, after which the main work of jackwell will be started.