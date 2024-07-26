Controversy sparks over advertisement of guardian minister's supporters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The supporters of the Marketing and Minority Development Minister Abdul Sattar celebrated his appointment as the guardian minister. However, this celebration has sparked controversy within the Mahayuti alliance after the advertisement published by the minister’s supporters featured photos of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM and Congress MP Kalyan Kale and has upset the BJP.

According to BJP insiders, it's inappropriate for such an incident to occur while being part of the Mahayuti alliance. This sends a confusing message to the public. Former MP Jaleel was an opposition candidate in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency against Mahayuti. Meanwhile, Kalyan Kale of Congress stood against BJP’s Raosaheb Danve in the Jalna-Aurangabad constituency, where Danve was defeated. Jaleel was also defeated.

The defeat of Danve affected both him and the BJP, leading to exchanges of allegations between Danve and guardian minister Sattar.

Since June 4th, there has been ongoing verbal sparring between them. Danve accuses Sattar of helping Congress's Kale, not adhering to alliance principles, which Sattar openly admits to provoke Danve. The inclusion of Jaleel and Kale's photos in the congratulatory advertisements by Sattar’s supporters has upset Danve and the BJP.

The issue will be taken to the CM

The housing minister Atul Save said, “Including photos of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel and MP Kalyan Kale in advertisements by Sattar’s supporters while being in the alliance is not fair. This incident will be brought to the attention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, highlighting the mischief of the supporters. The Guardian Minister Sattar should have advised his supporters on whose photos to include.”