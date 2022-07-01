Controversy triggers over road tenders of Rs 100 cr

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 1:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has invited tenders valuing Rs 100 crore to develop roads in the city. The last date to submit the quotation is July 2. However, it was surprising when the AMC conducted a pre-bid meeting and not a single respondent (contractor) attended it. Meanwhile, the former standing committee chairman Raju Shinde today alleged that the terms and conditions have been fixed to provide benefits to one single contractor of the choice.

The AMC has decided to develop roads valuing Rs 200 crore in the city. The allocation of the required fund has also been made in the annual budget. In the first phase, the AMC invited two tenders, each valuing Rs 50 crore for road works, on June 2. The last date to submit quotations is July 2 and the tenders will be opened on July 4. However, the absence of contractors in pre-bid meetings became a talk of the headquarters. It seems all of them have unanimously decided not to attend the meeting.

Shinde today claimed that it is a history that the public representatives by maintaining a hand in glove with civic officers provided benefits to this one contractor, in past. Now, the same pattern is being repeated. One civic official has geared up to ensure that both contracts are awarded to the chosen contractor. Indeed, the reality will surface after July 4. However, if the same contractor benefits then the AMC will have to re-invite tender, he hinted.