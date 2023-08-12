Convocation ceremony held in Vivekanand College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A convocation ceremony was held at Vivekanand College on Saturday. The degrees were conferred on those who passed the undergraduate courses.

Industrialist Sunil Kirdak was the chief guest while the dean of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Chetna Sonkamble presided. Principal Dr Dadarao Shengule, vice principals Dr T R Patil and Dr Arun Patil were also present.

Sunil Kirdak said that life human being becomes prosperous through education. “Man has progressed in various sectors on the strength of education,” he said.

Dr Chetna Sonkamble said that students have to face many challenges wherever they are in the world. “They should move ahead taking their weak and strong points,” she added. Earlier, a convoction procession was also taken out.

Dr Smita Dixit conducted the proceedings while Dr Rupali Hivarkar proposed a vote of thanks. The programme concluded with the national anthem.