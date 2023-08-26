Convocation ceremony of MGM’s health sciences institute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 18th convocation ceremony of MGM Institute of Health Sciences will be held at Rukhmini Hall on August 27.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will be the chief guest while the chancellor of the Health Sciences Institute Kamalkishor Kadam will preside over. Vice-chancellor Dr Shashank Dalvi and pro-VC Dr Nitin Kdam will also grace the event.

Registrar Dr Rajesh Goel and controller of examinations Dr Parineeta Samant have appealed to the students and teachers to attend the programme.