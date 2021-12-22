Cop arrested in coping case, runs training centre

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 22: It has been revealed that a city police constable, who was arrested in a copy case, was running a pre recruitment training centre with the help of his father-in-law.

The constable, Rahul Uttam Gaikwad (33, Mill Corner, Police Quarters), was arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police for running a racket of providing answers to the candidates during the police recruitment examination.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate implemented a police recruitment process to recruit 720 policemen. More than 76,000 candidates applied for the examination. A candidate, Nitin Jaggannath Misal, (26) was arrested in a school under the jurisdiction of Hinjawadi police station for practising unfair means. An electronic device was found inside his face mask but he fled the examination centre. The police arrested Rameshwar Dadasaheb Shinde (24, Aurangabad), who was telling Misal answers from outside. After investigation, the police arrested Ganesh Rambhau Vaidya (25, Dhondalgaon, Vaijapur) at Bhoiwada on Monday in this connection. The police then arrested Rahul on Tuesday, who was telling answer to Vaidya during the examination. All the accused were remanded in police custody till December 27. Gaikwad joined Aurangabad city police in 2012. The Hinjawadi police suspect that he runs a racket to a training institute he runs to recruit the youths as police by helping them in the examination illegally. The police are investigating in this direction, the sources said.