Copy-free exam campaign launched for 31 L aspirants of SSC-HSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started implementing copy-free examination campaing for 31 lakh students of SSC, HSC across the State on Monday.

The State Board will conduct the HSC examination from February 11 to March 18, while the SSC students will appear for the SSC examination between February 21 and March 17 across the State.

More than 31 lakh students of both 12th and 10th standard have registered for February-March 2025 examinations in nine divisions of MSBSHSE, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai Latur, Nashik and Amravati.

Talking to this newspaper on Monday, divisional chairman of the State Board Anil Sable said that copy-free awareness week is being observed in the schools and junior colleges within the jurisdictions of all divisions from January 20 to 26, as part of the 100-day action plan announced by the Chief Minister.

He said that different initiatives and measures are being taken to put a check on malpractice during the examination.

“Headmasters, teachers and teachers joint meeting with local public representatives, school development and management committee members, prominent personalities of village or town was held on Monday, the first day of the campaign to provide information for malpractice free examinations of HSC and SSC,” he said.

Box

Imp points of weeklong campaign

--Pledge to be administered in all the schools and colleges for copy free campaign on January 21

--Reading instructions given on the front page of answer books and hall tickets on the school level on January 22

--Expert guidance to be provided to students and parents about diet during the examination period on January 23

--State Board’s documentary on how to do stress preparations and write answers while facing examinations will be shown on January 24

--A rally to be organised in school and college premises to create awarness against malpractice on January 25