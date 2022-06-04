Corona on rise at Mumbai, city on alert

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 4:

Corona is on a rise once again at Mumbai and some other cities. The administration has directed the health machinery to remain prepared in case of outburst of corona in the city again. The arrangement of the beds should be made and the testing should be increased, as directed. Fortunately, the situation presently in the city is under control. On Friday, three patients were reported in the district and one on Saturday. Presently four corona patients are being treated and all of them are being treated at home.

The corona siutuation in the district was under control since February. But, now with the increase of patients at Mumbai and other cities, the health machinery here has been directed to be prepared. Review of number of beds, oxygen availability and other facilities are being checked.

Meanwhile, deputy health director Dr Sunita Golhait said that the residents should use mask at the crowded places and follow the corona directives once again. The health machinery has been directed to increase the test and accordingly planning is being done.