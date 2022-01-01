Corona patients graph on rise in district

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

In all, 26 corona suspects including 16 from the city and 10 from the rural areas were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Blue Bell Housing Society, Shriramnagar, Railway Station area. Eknathnagar, Rokadiya Hanuman Colony, SP Office area, Samarthnagar, Jyotinagar, Gadiya Vihar (One each). Others - 3, Harsul area - 4.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Khuldabad - 1 and Vaijapur - 9.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 1

New patients: 26 (City 16 Rural 10)

Total patients: 1,49,864

Cured - 1,46,138

Discharged today: 18 (City 15 03 rural)

Active: 66

Deaths: 3653 (01 dies on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 1

Total Doses: 39,91,826

First Dose: 26,29,280

Second Dose: 13,62,546

Patients rise in past days

Date New Patients

December 27 04

December 28 09

December 29 16

December 30 16

December 31 18

January 01 26