Corona patients graph on rise in district
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 1, 2022 11:05 PM2022-01-01T23:05:01+5:302022-01-01T23:05:01+5:30
In all, 26 corona suspects including 16 from the city and 10 from the rural areas were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Blue Bell Housing Society, Shriramnagar, Railway Station area. Eknathnagar, Rokadiya Hanuman Colony, SP Office area, Samarthnagar, Jyotinagar, Gadiya Vihar (One each). Others - 3, Harsul area - 4.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Khuldabad - 1 and Vaijapur - 9.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 1
New patients: 26 (City 16 Rural 10)
Total patients: 1,49,864
Cured - 1,46,138
Discharged today: 18 (City 15 03 rural)
Active: 66
Deaths: 3653 (01 dies on Saturday)
Corona vaccination in district on January 1
Total Doses: 39,91,826
First Dose: 26,29,280
Second Dose: 13,62,546
Patients rise in past days
Date New Patients
December 27 04
December 28 09
December 29 16
December 30 16
December 31 18
January 01 26