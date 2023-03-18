Corona patients on the rise in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Corona is spreading its tentacles once again in the city. Last week, there was not a single covid patient, but many patients have reported in the past five days. On Saturday, 17 corona patients were reported. Hence, the number of active patients in the district has reached 38 now in the city.

Not a single covid patient was reported in the past few months due to which the vaccination drive received a lukewarm response from the people. Now, the pandemic is on the rise again and the patients are increasing now. On Saturday, the positive rate of the city was reported to 13.82 per cent. There are 38 patients in the city but they are being treated at their homes. Two patients were being treated in a private and a government hospital and they were given discharge on Saturday.

The municipal corporation health department had made arrangement for the treatment of the patients in Meltron Hospital, in case there is an outburst of the pandemic. People have been advised to use masks, sanitizers and wash hands to prevent the infection.

On Monday 3 patients were reported, Tuesday - 6, Wednesday - 8, Thursday - 1, Friday - 5 and Saturday - 17.