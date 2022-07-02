Corporation guarantees action against TDR within two months

Construction and housing projects had come to halt for the last 5 years due to suspension of 230 TDR transactions

Aurangabad, July 2:

In 192 cases where the procedure for issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) was appropriate, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) guaranteed to complete the process within 2 months. As the case of petitioner Moin Khan and others is in these cases, further action can be taken on it, the government said.

From that, a bench comprising of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Anil Pansare of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court directed to complete the proceedings by August 30, 2022 and disposed of the petition.

Transactions of 230 TDRs in the AMC were stopped due to ongoing investigation at the government level. As a result, many constructions and housing projects in the city had come to halt for the last 5 years. The property of Moin Khan Asadullah Khan and others was acquired in the widening of Jinsi road. He accepted the compensation in the form of TDR instead of cash and transferred the property to AMC for road widening.

This TDR can be sold and used for construction in other places as additional carpet area. However, the corporation refused to use TDR on the ground that the TDR cases were under investigation at the government level. As there was no irregularity in Khan's case, the transaction on his TDR certificate remained suspended for 4 years. He then filed a petition through adv Devdutt Palodkar.

The bench had on October 26, 2021 directed to allow the use of TDR within three months if there is no irregularity. However, as no action was taken against the decision, Khan had filed a contempt petition seeking information on the action taken by the corporation.