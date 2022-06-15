Corporation's first multispeciality hospital in Hudco

Rs 9.31 crore spent, work started from Smart City

Aurangabad, June 15:

Smart City Development Corporation is setting up four multispeciality hospitals in the city. Work on the hospital at Hudco N-11 has begun. Rs 9.31 crore will be spent on this work and it will be a state-of-the-art hospital with more than 60 beds.

There are five hospitals and 39 health centres run by the municipal corporation. Every year more than 20,000 patients come to the health centres for various treatments. As only minor treatment is available in these centres, most of the patients rush to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). This puts additional stress on GMCH. In order to reduce this stress, it was decided to strengthen the municipal hospitals.

Fund of Rs 33.48 crore was sanctioned for construction of four state-of-the-art hospitals and strengthening health centers in the city under Smart City. The first hospital is located at Hudco N-11 near Tathe marriage hall. The hospital will be located in a 35,000 sq ft area. A two storey green building will be constructed on an area of 25,000 sq ft. Project Manager Imran Khan is implementing the project under the supervision of additional CEO of Smart City Arun Shinde and health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Features of the hospital

The ground floor will include an OPD room and doctor's consultation room, an emergency ward with six beds, an administration-cum-registration room, a medical store, CT-scan room, a pathology laboratory and an X-ray centre. The first floor will have a general ward, large and small operating theaters. On the second floor, there will be a rest house for resident doctors, ICU, special rooms and a canteen.