Correction in records cannot be denied on ground of leaving school: HC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Quashing the orders of the Education Officer (Secondary) about rejecting the correction in details, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Y G Khobragade opined that correction in school records cannot be denied on the grounds of leaving school alone.

After examining the additional evidence, if there is a clear reason, the bench has ordered to reconsider the present case on the merits and take a decision within 6 weeks as per the judgment of the Full Bench of the High Court in Janabai Thakur vs. State Government.

What was the petition?

The petitioner, Shaikh Tayyaba Riaz, in the petition stated that after completing her primary and secondary education from St. Lawrence School in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, she completed her medical education from the Kyrgyz Republic. Her primary and secondary school leaving certificates, as well as SSC and HSC certificates, had her date of birth recorded as 5 May 2001. However, in the birth and death register of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, her date of birth was recorded as 4 May 2001. Due to the discrepancy in the date of birth in the above two records, Tayyaba was facing many difficulties. So, the petitioner requested the school principal to correct the date of birth as per the records of the Municipal Corporation. The principal recommended the above change to the Education Officer.

Education Officer points out rule

The application of students who left school cannot be considered for the correction as per Rule 26.4 of the Secondary School Code. The Education Officer informed the Principal on February 17, 2025, that the date of birth of the student cannot be changed.

The student filed a petition in the court through adv Vitthalrao Salagare. “There is no such provision in the Secondary School Code that changes in school records cannot be denied just because of leaving school. On the contrary, if there is a clear reason, necessary corrections can also be made as per Sections 26.3 and 26.4,” said adv. Salagare while pointed out the issue. After the hearing, the bench gave the above order.